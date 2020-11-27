CORNING- Patsy Jeannette Jones, 74, of Corning, KS, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. Patsy will lie in state beginning Friday afternoon, November 27, 2020 through Saturday until 5:00 p.m. each day at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Inurnment will be at a later date in Netawaka Cemetery. Memorials are suggested for Netawaka United Methodist Church or Corning Library and sent c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton 66436. Due to the critical situation we all are in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
