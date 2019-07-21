Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Funeral Home of Alma
206 Kansas Ave.
Alma, KS 66401
785-765-2232
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Eckart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Jane Eckart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Jane Eckart Obituary
Mrs. Patsy Jane Eckart Patsy Jane Eckart, 88, of Wamego, KS passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Vintage Park of Wamego.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wamego, KS. Burial will be at the St. Bernard Cemetery. A Vigil Service will start at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22nd at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. The family has suggested memorials to the St. Bernard Catholic Church or the Wamego Historical Society, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now