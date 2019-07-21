|
Mrs. Patsy Jane Eckart Patsy Jane Eckart, 88, of Wamego, KS passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Vintage Park of Wamego.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wamego, KS. Burial will be at the St. Bernard Cemetery. A Vigil Service will start at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22nd at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. The family has suggested memorials to the St. Bernard Catholic Church or the Wamego Historical Society, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019