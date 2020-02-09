Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Resources
More Obituaries for Patty Massey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patty Ruth Massey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patty Ruth Massey Obituary
Patty Ruth Massey Patty Ruth Massey, 83, Topeka, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Funeral services will be 11am, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-7pm Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka, 3625 SW 29th St., Suite 102, Topeka, KS 66614. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Patty's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -