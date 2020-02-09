|
|
Patty Ruth Massey Patty Ruth Massey, 83, Topeka, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Funeral services will be 11am, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-7pm Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka, 3625 SW 29th St., Suite 102, Topeka, KS 66614. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Patty's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020