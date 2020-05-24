|
|
Paul A. Burch Paul A. Burch, 68, of Topeka passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Paul's Life will be announced at a later date. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Paul's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020