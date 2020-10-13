Paxico-Paul A. Flach, 76, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka after a short battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newbury. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Mr. Flach will lie in state, and the family will receive friends from 5:00 until the rosary at 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 16, 2020, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Mater Dei Catholic School and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
Due to Covid 19 mask and social distancing are requested.