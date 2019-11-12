|
|
Paul A. Hiegert Paul Anthony Hiegert, 88, of Paxico, Kansas, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Paul was born November 18, 1930 in St. Marys, Kansas, the son of Anthony Paul and Annie (Hutley) Hiegert.
He graduated from Paxico High School in 1948. Following school, he served in the U.S. Navy. After returning home from his military service, Paul started work at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Topeka, where he worked for 30 years, and then worked for the City of Paxico Maintenance Department for over 30 years.
Paul married Martina Edna Deiter on June, 4, 1955. She survives of the home. He is also survived by their nine children and spouses: Douglas Hiegert (Annette), Paxico, KS, Keith Hiegert (Jody), Keene, KS, Gloria Hiegert, Topeka, KS, Mary Jane Hiegert, Topeka, KS, Audry Glotzbach (Joe), Maple Hill, KS, Dean Hiegert (Kim), Topeka, KS, Brenda Gosch (Terry), Jefferson City, MO, Wayne Hiegert, Topeka, KS, Brian Hiegert (Emily), Wichita, KS; a brother, Kenneth Hiegert, Council Grove, KS, a sister in-law, Carmen Hiegert, Paxico, KS; 29 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry and Eugene Hiegert and a sister, Dorothy Deiter.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Newbury. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A Rosary will be held Friday at 7:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 9:00 p.m. at the church. Mr. Hiegert will lie in-state at the church beginning at 3:00 pm Friday. Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Church, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, P.O. Box 48, 66547. Online condolences may be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019