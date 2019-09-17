Home

Paul A. "Mac" McAlister

Paul A. "Mac" McAlister Paul A. "Mac" McAlister, 92, Topeka, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019.

He was born January 11, 1927, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Arthur and Maude (Armer) McAlister. He served in the Navy during World War II. Mac graduated from Washburn University and its School of Law.

Paul was employed by Aetna Insurance Co. and Allstate Insurance Co., retiring after 35 years.

Survivors include his wife, Marjorie (Herleman) McAlister; three sons David, Bruce, and Michael (Debra) McAlister; sister Ava Cooley; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation begins Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 11am, at Mount Hope Chapel. Funeral service 12 noon. Entombment follows. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Arab Endowment Fund, 1305 S. Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66612. To read the full obituary or leave a message, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
