Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Paul Allen Joseph Martell

Paul Allen Joseph Martell Obituary
Paul Allen Joseph Martell Paul Allen Joseph Martell, 42, of Gardner, Kansas, formerly of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Midland Hospice House after a long battle with lung cancer.

A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. Burial will follow in Prairie Home Cemetery. The family encourages those attending to wear KU attire or colors.

Paul will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Kaylee and Marissa Martell Educational Fund c/o Azura Credit Union, 2808 S.W. Arrowhead Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66614.

To view Paul's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
