Paul Allen Vigil Obituary
Paul Allen Vigil Paul Allen Vigil, 62, Topeka, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.

Paul was born September 22, 1957 in Junction City, the son of Samuel M. and Irma (Williams) Vigil. He attended Junction City schools.

He had been employed in Oklahoma with Big Chief Drilling, construction in Junction City, at Eagle Car Wash in Topeka and later detailed cars.

Survivors include several children; sisters, Vivian Grimes, Mary Taylor; brother, Mark Vigil all of Junction City; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother; and brothers, Sammy and Johnny.

Cremation has taken place and private services will be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place and private services will be held at a later date.

www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
