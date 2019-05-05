|
Paul Andrew Payne Paul Andrew Payne passed away at his home in Wilmington, NC on April 23, 2019. He was born on October 18, 1961 in Craig, CO to Robert R Payne and Doris (Kendall) Payne. He attended elementary school in Topeka, KS, and graduated from Topeka West High School in 1979 as a National Merit Scholar finalist. He then attended the University of Kansas and graduated with highest distinction. He was a Summerfield Scholar, a member of the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society and a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
After graduating from the University of Kansas, Paul attended Duke University Medical School. He spent his third year at Baylor-associated hospitals in Houston doing heart research. He returned to Duke for his senior year and graduated with highest honors in the top 10% of his class. After graduation, he returned to Baylor to complete a four-year internal medicine residency, followed by a four-year cardiology fellowship at Duke. After completing the fellowship, he stayed on at Duke to do heart research. In 1995, Paul and his family moved to Topeka, where he joined the Cotton-O'Neill medical group. In 2002, he returned to Wilmington and joined the New Hanover Regional Medical Center cardiology group.
Paul met Denise Pierret during his internal medicine residency, and they were married on October 20, 1990 in Houston. He is survived by his wife, Denise, and son, Ryan Payne; parents, Doris and Robert Payne of Topeka; brother Kendall Payne and his wife, Lisa of Coffeyville; sister Ellen (Payne) Jensen and her husband, Jeff of Lawrence; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Paul was always the life of the party. He added that spark that made everything more fun. He loved music, especially the blues, and reading all kinds of books. He was a good athlete, participating in cross country, basketball and track during high school. Despite living in North Carolina, he remained a loyal KU Jayhawk and was an avid Jayhawk basketball fan. He was a lover of animals - dogs and cats in particular - but he also loved people. He was a devoted father and husband, nurturing and caring, and he was always the first to help others. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 11am on May 18 at the First Congregational Church in Topeka. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5375 SW 7th St., Topeka, KS 66606.
