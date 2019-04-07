|
Dr. Paul Boatwright Dr. Paul L. Boatwright, 89, died April 6th 2019, at Lexington Park in Topeka, Kansas.
Paul was born in Horton, Kansas on October 29, 1929, the son of Paul P. and Myrle (Skinner) Boatwright. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1947, received his BS degree from Kansas State University and his Doctor of Dental Surgery from University of Missouri, Kansas City School of Dentistry in 1954. Following a two-year commission in the U.S. Air Force, he practiced general dentistry in Topeka for ten years. He then attended the St. Louis University School of Dentistry where he received his MS in Orthodontics in 1968. Paul practiced orthodontics in Topeka for 28 years. Dr. Boatwright was a leader in organized dentistry and worked to promote benefits of fluoridated water. He was a life member of the American and Kansas Dental Associations, served as president of the Topeka District Dental Society and president of the Kansas State Orthodontic Association.
In 1951 Paul married Shirley Hicks. She was his partner for 66 years, preceding him in death in 2018. Their life together was set to music, some of which they played themselves. Paul got his first trumpet at age 9 and played in his first dance band at age 12. He and Shirley played in bands together and loved to dance. They were members of Crestview United Methodist Church for over 60 years where Paul served faithfully in many capacities including Chairman of the Board, Sunday school teacher and member of the choir. Above all Paul and Shirley enjoyed raising their family and watching it grow, cherishing each added spouse and child. Paul was active in scouting when his boys were young. He served as Webelo leader, Scoutmaster of Troop 70 and Camping Chairman for the BSA Jayhawk Council for 10 years leading trips to Philmont and Sommers. Paul enjoyed working the horse racing forms and developed a software program that led him to win the United States Amateur World Series of Handicapping in 1996. Paul found joy in cooking. He was known for his garlic-inspired creations and superb chili rellenos feasts shared with family and friends. Paul had a passion for sculpting; he cast more than 40 bronze pieces including commemorative pieces for the Jayhawk Council BSA and Jazz Workshop among many others. His ultimate work was "Wounded Knee," a moving piece inspired by the book "I Left My Heart at Wounded Knee" which he had read years before. He was still sculpting in recent weeks even while bed bound.
Paul and Shirley were blessed with three sons, Mike (Brenda), Todd (Marci) and their three children Clay, Carly and Courtney, Matt (Patti) and their two children, Miranda (Joe) and Austin. Paul was a loving father, grandfather and friend, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but he heard the heavenly band playing Nat King Cole's "Don't Get Around Much Anymore" and he couldn't keep his girl waiting.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 12 at 10:00 am at Crestview United Methodist Church with burial following in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family invites you to share in a celebration of Paul's life Thursday evening 5-7 pm at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Crestview United Methodist Church (2245 SW Eveningside Dr., Topeka KS 66614) or Topeka Rescue Mission (PO Box 8350, Topeka KS 66608).
"Well done, my good and faithful servant...enter now into the joy of the Lord." Matthew 25:21
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019