Paul C. Clark Paul C. Clark, 90, of Topeka, passed away on May 21, 2019. Retired from Kansas State Highway Design Department.
Graveside services- 2:00 PM Friday, May 24, 2019 at Courtland Cemetery, Courtland, KS. Visitation with family 5 PM - 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Survivors; Wife, Glenna; Son, David (Christine) Clark; Son, Gregory (Angie) Clark; Daughter, Michele (Steve) Boschetto; 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. Online condolences www.bachelor-surber.com Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019