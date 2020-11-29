Paul Constant Kjorlie, 71, passed away July 24, 1971 in Saint Louis, MO.



Paul was born December 8,1948 in Richmond, VA, the youngest son of E.A. Kjorlie and Hazel Hellena (Wesen) Kjorlie. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and a brother John Harold Kjorlie. His older brother Eric Kjorlie of Topeka survives, along with his nieces Erika (Lawrence, KS), Seagren (Tacoma, WA), lanne (San Luis Obispo, CA), and nephew Steen (Berkley, CA).



Paul grew up in Topeka and graduated from Topeka West High School in 1967. In 1971 he graduated from Kansas State University with a BLA degree in Landscape Architecture; and thereafter practiced his entire adult life in the field of parks design with the City of Saint Louis Parks and Forestry Department. He was "credited" in pioneering the concept and design of unmown "urban meadows" areas for Saint Louis Parks which he had adopted from his long-time mentor and friend, K-State Professor Max B. Miller. Paul later opened his Soulard Historic Gardens consulting business where he became appreciatively known as a renovator of historical gardens within the Saint Louis' Soulard Historical Neighborhood District. As a result of his reforestation efforts in city-scape tree planting and in preserving green space benefitting Soulard's oldest Farmers' Market west of the Mississippi, circa 1779, the District's Soulard Restoration Group plan to honor Paul's service to Soulard with a memorial plaque/tree planting ceremony to be held at a later date.



Paul's wit, biting humor, and political spoofing (often to the embarrassment of his mother while at family gatherings which regularly occurred summer evenings at the family lake cabin in northern Minnesota) will both be affectionately remembered, and certainly will always remain a part of family lore.



Paul's wish for any memorial contribution in his name he deemed not to be important was for everyone, but only if the spirit moved them, "to pay it forward" by planting a memorial tree to honor in memory a departed loved one.



A private family graveside service will occur at a later date where Paul will be laid to rest next to his parents E.A. and Hazel Hellena Kjorlie at Mount Hope Cemetery, Lincoln Section, Topeka, KS.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store