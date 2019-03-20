Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Paul D. Castellon

Paul D. Castellon Obituary
Paul D. Castellon Paul D Castellon, aged 72, passed away on 3/16/19 in his home surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his daughter Hope Castellon and granddaughter Mariana Castellon. He leaves five daughters, three sons, 14 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
