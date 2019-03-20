|
Paul D. Castellon Paul D Castellon, aged 72, passed away on 3/16/19 in his home surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his daughter Hope Castellon and granddaughter Mariana Castellon. He leaves five daughters, three sons, 14 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019