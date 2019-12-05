Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
Paul Lawson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul F. Lawson


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul F. Lawson Obituary
Paul F. Lawson Paul Francis Lawson, Jr., age 87, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Topeka. Paul was born April 18, 1932 and raised by Russell "Chubb" and Pauline (Delano) Evertson. Paul graduated from Melvern High School. Paul served in the US Airforce and fought in the Korean War. He worked at Goodyear for over 30 years. He enjoyed driving for 1-70 Auto Auction after retirement. Paul married Vivian Lorraine Vanderslice. She preceded him in death in 1974. He married Cindy Poole April 13, 1992. He was preceded in death by a son, William Russell (Rusty) Lawson. He is survived by wife Cindy L. Lawson; a son Daniel L. Lawson of Topeka; a daughter Lori Kampfer of Kansas City; stepsons Mike and Jon Morris; four grandchildren Tate, Tyler, Tiffany and Ashley and two great grandchildren Harper and Quinn. Paul was a good man and will be missed by many. Paul was a member of the American Legion Post #400.

Memorial services will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will be at the Lyndon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #400 and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -