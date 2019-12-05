|
Paul F. Lawson Paul Francis Lawson, Jr., age 87, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Topeka. Paul was born April 18, 1932 and raised by Russell "Chubb" and Pauline (Delano) Evertson. Paul graduated from Melvern High School. Paul served in the US Airforce and fought in the Korean War. He worked at Goodyear for over 30 years. He enjoyed driving for 1-70 Auto Auction after retirement. Paul married Vivian Lorraine Vanderslice. She preceded him in death in 1974. He married Cindy Poole April 13, 1992. He was preceded in death by a son, William Russell (Rusty) Lawson. He is survived by wife Cindy L. Lawson; a son Daniel L. Lawson of Topeka; a daughter Lori Kampfer of Kansas City; stepsons Mike and Jon Morris; four grandchildren Tate, Tyler, Tiffany and Ashley and two great grandchildren Harper and Quinn. Paul was a good man and will be missed by many. Paul was a member of the American Legion Post #400.
Memorial services will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will be at the Lyndon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #400 and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019