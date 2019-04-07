Home

Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Paul H. Maus

Paul H. Maus Obituary
Paul H. Maus Emmett-Paul H. Maus, 79, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at his home in Emmett.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys, where visitation will be from 1:00 PM. until the service. Please dress casual. Interment will be in the St. Clere Cemetery, Emmett. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
