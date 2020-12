Paul L. Weber, 68, of Topeka, KS died November 30, 2020 at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.He was born April 5, 1952 in Hutchinson, KS the son of Leonard and Louise (Wells) Weber.Paul worked at Duncan Movie Magic in Topeka for over 20 years. He is survived two sons, Christopher Weber and his wife Bethany of Topeka, Lucas Weber of New York, NY, along with two brothers, Michael Weber of CO and Richard Johnson of TX. Two grandchildren, Nicholas and Rachel Weber also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Louise and a brother, Robert Johnson.Paul has been cremated. Burial of his urn will be at a later date.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Harvesters sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com