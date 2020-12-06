Saddened to read of Paul's passing. We spoke often when I rented videos from Duncan's on East 29th street. He would often make a suggestion on a movie to rent and ask how I liked it when I returned it. Great knowledge of movie history and quotes. I remember him telling me about Tom Hanks portraying a simpleton in an movie being made (a year or two before it came out). That move turned out to be "Forest Gump"

"Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace"

John Anguiano

Friend