Paul Nisbeth Paul A. Nisbeth, 62, of Louisville, CO, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, after a short desperate battle with cancer.
Paul was born June 18, 1958 in Holton, KS to Arlene and Charles Nisbeth, who preceded him in death. Also, preceded in death were his grandchildren, Devin Greeve, Gabrielle Greeve and Tyler Crouse.
He attended Topeka, KS schools before striking out on his own to work in construction. Most recently and happily he has lived in Louisville, CO.
He is survived by his son Ryan Nisbeth ad daughter Tonya Dugger and Robbie Clark, and one granddaughter Charlotte Clark. Also surviving are two sisters, Christine Nisbeth and David Winchester, and Amy Rose Rhoads and brother-in-law Robert Rhoads and a brother Ralph Nisbeth, all of Topeka, KS. He is also survived by his beloved roommate Jennifer Tully, of Louisville, CO, as well as numerous Brotherton aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The graveside service which will be held in the Little Adkins Brotherton Cemetery in Wakenda, MO is pending.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020