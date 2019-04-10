|
Paul Raymond Schell Paul Raymond Schell, 81, passed away March 21, 2019 in Sugar Land, Texas. He was born July 5, 1937 in Topeka, Kansas to Alexander and Bernice Schell.
Paul attended Hayden High School class of 1955. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Civil Engineer with Southwestern Bell. Paul was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Theresa's Catholic Church, where he was active in the Knights of Columbus Council 4204 and a past Grand Knight.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marjorie Morris Schell, sister, Theresa Haines, brothers-in-law Bob Haines, Roy Bailey, George Morris and wife Virginia.
Survivors include daughters, Paula Ledger (Robert), Pamela Schell, son, Christopher Schell (Danielle) all of Richmond, Texas. Grandchildren, Jarrett and Justin Ledger (Rose), Tyler and Taylor Gammon, Rebekah Gonzalez (Jeremy), Christian and Matthew Miciotto, Lauren and Natalee Schell. Great grandchildren, Ryan and Avery Gonzalez. Brothers, Leonard Schell (Judy), Bernard Schell (Sharon), Fred Schell (Stebbie), Alex Schell (Becky), sisters, Susan Lambrecht (Francis), Charlotte Bailey; along with numberous nieces and nephews.
Service was held March 25, 2019, in Richmond, Texas
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019