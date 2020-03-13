|
Dr. Paul Rebek Dr. Paul Rebek, 77, died March 10, 2020 at Midland Care Hospice House.
Paul was born in Beregszasz, Hungary on January 23, 1943. The son of Julius and Eva Rebek, Paul immigrated to the United States at age six from a refugee camp in Austria where the family resided for five years prior to obtaining a United States visa.
Paul married Rosemary Lister on February 12, 1972. They later divorced.
Paul attended Washburn University and graduated from the UMKC School of Dentistry in 1967. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1967, and was stationed at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines during the Vietnam War. Paul opened a private dental practice in Topeka 1969 retiring from private practice in 1990. He joined the Air National Guard 190th refueling wing in 1980 serving as the 190th Base Dental Surgeon for 23 years, retiring the rank of Lt. Colonel in December 2001.
During his career, Paul served as the President of the Shawnee County Dental Society in 1988 and as President, Topeka West Rotary in 1985. He was a Paul Harris Fellow. Dr. Rebek served as a keynote speaker for naturalized citizens at several Topeka naturalization ceremonies and was a Hungarian translator for the Washburn University International House. He was a member of the Fortnighter's Essay Club that has been a part of Topeka's history for over 118 years.
Paul married Carolyn Shelton November 16, 1993. Paul and Carolyn shared over 26 years of adventures. They loved international traveling. One of their favorite trips was a 45 day trip to the Mid-East, India and Africa. Other interests included ballroom dancing. The Rebeks were members of the Manhattan Dance Club, Le Bon Vivant and Rendezvous Carousel Dance Clubs of Topeka. The Rebeks also enjoyed the Sherwood Lake Club Tennis and Sailing Clubs.
Paul was an avid tennis player and for many years was member of Wood Valley Racquet Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; two daughters Stacy Nichole Rebek (Mike) and Elizabeth Ashley Southall; and three grandchildren all of Topeka. A brother, Dr. Julius Rebek and his wife Mitra reside in LaJolla California.
A celebration of life will be at 4:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Dillon House, 404 SW 9th Street Topeka, KS 66612.
A family graveside service is scheduled at Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Topeka Rescue Mission PO Box 8350 Topeka, KS 66608 and Midland Care Hospice 120 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.
