Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Paul Damron
Paul S. Damron


1932 - 2020
Paul S. Damron Obituary
Paul S. Damron Paul Stanley Damron, born on July 16, 1932, passed away on Sunday, April 26 in Topeka. He was married to Janice Lee Nangle for more than 60 years and is the father of six children: Dana (LeAnn) of Anchorage, AK; Whitney (Kathy) of Topeka, KS; Drew (Jan) Pocatello, ID; Spencer (Kelly) of Phoenix, AZ; Marisa (Reid) of KC, KS; and Kelsey (Christina), also of Topeka and numerous grandchildren.

Paul was a licensed funeral director and embalmer serving thousands of families over a forty-year career. He owned and operated funeral homes and cemeteries in Burlington, Ottawa and Moran, Kansas; Pocatello, Idaho; Missoula, Montana and Miami and Globe, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by two brothers (Alton and Clyde) and a sister (Donna Kay Damron Morris). He is survived by a brother (John Damron of Irving, Texas).

Due to public health concerns related to the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside dedication will be held at the Graceland Cemetery in Burlington, Kansas in a family plot. No formal services are planned. The family requests no flowers but suggests memorial contributions be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission in care of Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 North Kansas Avenue, Topeka, Kansas 66608 for those so inclined. Times are difficult for everyone. Be safe and be kind.

For a more detailed obituary and online guest book, please refer to the Davidson Funeral Home website: www.davidsonfuneral.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
