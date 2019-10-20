|
Paula Lucile Inman Paula L. Inman, age 75, of Berryton passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home in Berryton.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Berryton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour before services from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. and after the services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Berryton United Methodist Church or Meadowlark Home Heath and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019