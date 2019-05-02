|
Pauline F. Ricks Pauline "Pauly" F. Ricks, 90, of Topeka, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, April 29, 2019.
She was born April 23, 1929, in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Canada, the daughter of Alexander and Augusta (Kiel) Fink. She was a graduate of Yorkton High School and became a Registered Nurse from the Yorkton General Hospital Nursing Program.
Pauline married J.U. Ricks on September 17, 1954 in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Canada. He survives. Other survivors include five children, Cheryl L. (Gary) Lundberg, of Dripping Springs, Texas; Robin L. (Eric) Atwood of Topeka, Kansas; Joe A. (Deana) Ricks of Austin, Texas; Matt R. (Stacy) Ricks, of Topeka, Kansas; and Mark A. (Peggy) Ricks of Mason Neck, Virginia; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.
Above all else, Pauly enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to cook, garden, sew, crochet, and travel. After marrying a U.S. Air Force pilot, she moved her family to 3 different continents and six different states, over 13 moves with military precision. She was proud of her Canadian heritage but beamed when talking of being a naturalized U.S. citizen.
She was a member and Deacon of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Topeka. She volunteered with many organizations including Let's Help, Doorstep, Florence Crittenton Services, TPAC, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts.
Pauline was employed by many hospitals throughout the United States and Canada over the years, retiring from the VA Hospital in Topeka in 1992.
A funeral ceremony will be 9:00 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. A private graveside service will be at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m., Thursday at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Saving-Sight.org or Trinity Presbyterian Church. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019