Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline King

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline King Obituary
Pauline King Pauline Patterson King, 92, of Topeka, passed away June 9th, 2019. She was the youngest of eight children, born August 11, 1926, to Oren and Alice (Hillard) Miller. Pauline retired from Topeka Public Schools.

She is survived by son Joe (Sherri) Patterson, Hastings, NE; grandchildren Lyndsay (Troy) Hays, Hastings, Lexie (Michael) Bennett, Topeka, Wade (Brooke) Patterson, Lawrence, and Wyatt Patterson, Burlingame; great-grandchildren Chance, Caden, Maddison, Lily, Raina, Barrett, and Freya.

She was preceded in death by husbands I.B. Patterson and Gordon King; sons Gary, Richard, and Clay; and grandson Joshua Patterson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.