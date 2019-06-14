|
Pauline King Pauline Patterson King, 92, of Topeka, passed away June 9th, 2019. She was the youngest of eight children, born August 11, 1926, to Oren and Alice (Hillard) Miller. Pauline retired from Topeka Public Schools.
She is survived by son Joe (Sherri) Patterson, Hastings, NE; grandchildren Lyndsay (Troy) Hays, Hastings, Lexie (Michael) Bennett, Topeka, Wade (Brooke) Patterson, Lawrence, and Wyatt Patterson, Burlingame; great-grandchildren Chance, Caden, Maddison, Lily, Raina, Barrett, and Freya.
She was preceded in death by husbands I.B. Patterson and Gordon King; sons Gary, Richard, and Clay; and grandson Joshua Patterson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019