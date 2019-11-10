|
Pauline "Nanny" (Bundy) Morris Pauline "Nanny" (Bundy) Morris, 89, Auburn, Kansas, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, surrounded by her family, at a Topeka hospital.
She was born June 29, 1930 at Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Wilson "Purdy" and Bertha (Sherretts) Bundy. She attended Liberty Grade School, graduated from Washburn Rural High School and attended business school.
She cooked for many years at the Auburn Grade School and Jr. High School after her children were all in school.
Our fondest memories will be of 4th. of July suppers at her home, with fried chicken, homemade bread, homemade ice cream for more than 50 years. Making bready bears to leave for Santa, with grandkids, great grandkids and whoever else may show up. Looking forward to see what the new handmade ornament was going to be every Christmas, for each grand and their +1. Caring for the small zoo at her house. That there was always enough food at Sunday dinner no matter how many extras may come with family, and they all knew they were always welcome.
Pauline married Robert Morris, August 31, 1952 at Dover, Kansas. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Garland "Buddy" Bundy, a niece and a nephew.
Survivors include her four children, Joy (Paul) Thomas, Paul (Teresa) Morris, David Morris, Duane (Lisa) Morris; seven grandchildren, Allan (Kristi Gadino) Thomas, Richard (Annie) Thomas, Melissa Schlegel, Jenny Moore, Jayme (Luke) Sobeski, Lonnie (Leilani) Morris, Emma (Warren) Shaw; seven great grandchildren, Debbie and Shawn Thomas, Robert and Dylan Schlegel, Taylor and Rylee Moore, Willa Sobeski; brother and sister in laws, Bernard Morris, John (Sue) Morris, Gary (Alta) Morris; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Auburn Cemetery, Auburn, Kansas.
Memorial contribution may be made to MADD, the or the and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019