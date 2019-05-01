Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Ricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Ricks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline Ricks Obituary
Pauline Ricks Pauline F. Ricks, 90, of Topeka, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m., on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. Burial will follow at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Ft. Riley. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now