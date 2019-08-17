|
Peggy Ann Black Peggy Ann Black, 66, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019.
A Funeral Ceremony will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Temple Beth Sholom, 4200 SW Munson, Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, in Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Sholom 4200 SW Munson Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019