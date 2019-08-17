Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Temple Beth Sholom
4200 SW Munson
Topeka, KS
View Map
Peggy Ann Black

Peggy Ann Black Obituary
Peggy Ann Black Peggy Ann Black, 66, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019.

A Funeral Ceremony will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Temple Beth Sholom, 4200 SW Munson, Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, in Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Sholom 4200 SW Munson Topeka, KS 66604.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
