Peggy Ann Shreve Peggy Ann Shreve, 78, passed away on December 21, 2019. She was born in Huntsville, AL, on June 21, 1941. She moved to Akron, Ohio with her family at a young age and graduated from Garfield High school. Attending night school during high school, she gained a degree in cosmetology.
Peggy was an outstanding mother, wife, homemaker, gourmet cook, seamstress, and gardener. She studied art throughout her life and was an accomplished artist in paints, chalks, and stained glass, winning numerous awards at local fairs. She loved playing golf, bowling, and mahjongg with her family and friends.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020