Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Derr-McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Derr-McLaughlin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peggy Derr-McLaughlin Obituary
Peggy Derr-McLaughlin Peggy Genievieve Derr-McLaughlin, 79, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Peggy was a Member of Annunciation Catholic Church. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church. Peggy is survived by her Daughters; Brenda Baker and Husband Michael, of Havelock, Melanie Klem and Husband Nicholas, of Clayton, NC., Sons; Randy Derr and wife Robin, of Marion, SC, Allen Derr of Dresden, NY., Doug Derr of Lyons, NY.,

Sisters; Maryann Richardson of Topeka, KS., Judy Rainey of Topeka KS., Cecilia Craig of Topeka, KS., Carol Fruits of Topeka, KS., Joann Dreher of Topeka, KS., 19 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great, Great Grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding in death was her parents Peter Andes and Amelia Turk, her Husband Gary Mclaughlin, and her brother Charles Andes. In lieu of Flowers donations made be made to Hospice at 214 Main Street Pollocksville, N.C. 28573.

Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net

Arrangements made by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations in Haveloc
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 8 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
Download Now