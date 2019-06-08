|
Peggy Derr-McLaughlin Peggy Genievieve Derr-McLaughlin, 79, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Peggy was a Member of Annunciation Catholic Church. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church. Peggy is survived by her Daughters; Brenda Baker and Husband Michael, of Havelock, Melanie Klem and Husband Nicholas, of Clayton, NC., Sons; Randy Derr and wife Robin, of Marion, SC, Allen Derr of Dresden, NY., Doug Derr of Lyons, NY.,
Sisters; Maryann Richardson of Topeka, KS., Judy Rainey of Topeka KS., Cecilia Craig of Topeka, KS., Carol Fruits of Topeka, KS., Joann Dreher of Topeka, KS., 19 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great, Great Grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding in death was her parents Peter Andes and Amelia Turk, her Husband Gary Mclaughlin, and her brother Charles Andes. In lieu of Flowers donations made be made to Hospice at 214 Main Street Pollocksville, N.C. 28573.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 8 to June 9, 2019