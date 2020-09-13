1/
Peggy J. (Bruce) Hoag
Peggy J. (Bruce) Hoag, 61, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Honoring Peggy's request, cremation is planned. A visitation will take place from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. A graveside will take place at 9:00 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at McPherson Cemetery in McPherson, KS.

Memorial contributions may be made to TARC (Topeka Association for Retarded Citizens), 2701 SW Randolph, Topeka, KS, 66611.

To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
SEP
19
Graveside service
09:00 AM
McPherson Cemetery
