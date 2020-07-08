Peggy J. Tupou, age 70, of Burlingame, KS passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Midland Hospice Care in Topeka. Peggy was born December 4, 1949 in Topeka the daughter of Robert and Virginia (Brazzle) Shannon. She married Daryl Strohm, Sr., they later divorced. Peggy worked as a CNA for various home health agencies. Peggy is survived by two sons, David (Mindy) Strohm of Burlingame and Daryl (Gigi) Strohm of Osage City; two brothers, Gaylon, and Kirk; four sisters, Pearl, Janette, Pat and Sharron; 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Strohm in 2002; eight brothers, Frank, Bobby, Ronnie, Donnie, Guy, Gene, Dean and Freddie and two sisters, Virginia Ann and Carol.
Graveside services will be held at Shawnee Center Cemetery in Wakarusa on Saturday, July 11th at 1:00 p.m. To leave a message for the family visit www.davidsonfuneral.com