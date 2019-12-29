|
|
Peggy L. Scheidegger Peggy L. Scheidegger, 88, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born June 30, 1931 in Holton, Kansas, the daughter of Fred and Lena (Shoff) Bowser.
Peggy graduated from Crane Junior School and Topeka High School in 1949. She was employed by Farmers & Bankers Life and 1st National Bank.
In the summer of 1948, while visiting her aunt in Holton Peggy met her future husband. After dating for several years, Peggy married William Jay "Bill" Scheidegger, the love of her life, on February 23, 1951 in Topeka. In 1952, Bill enlisted in the USMC and left Peggy to live with her parents for that year. In 1953, she joined Bill in Santa Anna, California where they lived until Christmas of 1953. She returned home while Bill stayed in California until his discharge in 1954. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2012.
Peggy was a homemaker and stay at home mom raising their three sons, Mike, Gary, and Jeff. She was involved in the education of her children, a block mother, a Cub Scout den mother, and was the designated driver for school functions for her boys and friends. She sat and enjoyed watching many hours of ball games.
As her dad grew older and her children grew up, she gained interest in her family's history. She joined the Topeka Genealogical Society in the 1970's and became very invested in researching her family. Bill gained interest in researching genealogy and together they enjoyed the hobby for many years.
Survivors include children, Gary (Janet) Scheidegger of Berryton, Jeff (Tracye) Scheidegger of Berryton, two grandchildren, Alex (Melissa) and Bailey, two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Myles and 3 step-grandchildren, Janelle (Brett) Henry, Erica Wheeler and Hayden Wheeler. She was preceded in death by one son, Michael "Mike" Scheidegger on October 20, 2016.
As per Peggy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private celebration of her life is planned for a later date. Private inurnment will take place as well at a later date in Holton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the in the name of William and Peggy Scheidegger, 1315 SW Arrowhead Road Topeka, KS 66604.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019