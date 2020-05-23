Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Peggy Ross
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS
Peggy M. Ross

Peggy M. Ross Obituary
Peggy M. Ross Peggy M. Ross, age 91, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020 at Midland Hospice House. Peggy was born March 9, 1929 in Silver Lake, Kansas the daughter of Sherman and Pearl (Reamer) Peavler. She grew up in North Topeka, attending the Kansas Avenue United Methodist Church. She married Roger Ross in April of 1947. He preceded here in death December 27, 2004. Peggy worked at Pelletier's Department Store and later at Blue Cross and Blue Shield. She is survived by three sons, Roger Ross, Jr. of Topeka, KS; Ronald Ross of Wichita and Kirk (Dawna) Ross of Valley Falls, KS; a brother, Clyde Peavler of Topeka; a sister, Wanda Johnson of Topeka; eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lindsay Fogelberg in 2012; three brothers, Clifford, Albert and Norman Peavler and a sister, Vada Flanagan.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Silver Lake Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020
