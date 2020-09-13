1/
Perri E. (Sikes) Hamilton
1943 - 2020
HOLTON- Perri Elaine Hamilton died unexpectedly on Friday, September 11, 2020.

She was born June 2, 1943 in TyTy, Georgia, the oldest child of Effie Bernice (Strickland) and Carl Benjamin Sikes. She spent her childhood years in Tifton, Georgia and later in parts of Florida.

She was a visible presence for many years at the Menninger Community Service Office, Menninger Outpatient Clinic and Family Service Guidance Center, from where she retired in 2016.

Survivors include her husband, Patric; daughter, Angela Jacobson of Lawrence, Kansas; son, James Wilkinson of Cedar Creek, Texas; step-children, Marcie Frederickson, Justin Hamilton, Janell Carter and Miranda Hamilton; brother, Carl Sikes of Mesa, AZ and ten grandchildren.

No services are planned. Mercer Funeral Home in Holton is in charge of arrangements.

The family suggests donations in her name may be made to ASPCA, Heart of Jackson Humane Society, Cat Association of Topeka or Helping Hands Humane Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
