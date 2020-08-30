Pete Barham, 79, passed away on August 22 in Fairway, KS. Pete was born January 5, 1942 in Boston, Massachusetts to parents Samuel and Phyllis Barham.Pete graduated from Topeka High School in 1960 and was an All American & Record Breaking Swimmer. He attended the University of Kansas for undergraduate studies '64 and graduate school receiving a Master's Degree in Business '66. During his KU years, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, remaining involved on the House Board for many years. He was a K-Club member, lettering in Swimming and Coaching for KU, and KU is where he met his wife, Vicki Allen Barham.After college Pete was the consummate salesman, owning his own businesses and mastering the art of meeting people and building relationships. He gave back to his community as a member of the Fairway City Council, as well as, the Homes Association. Pete belonged to the Plaza Men's Breakfast Club for 52 years, was a life-long member of the YMCA, and served on the vestry of St Andrews Episcopal Church. He continued his love of swimming by volunteering for 30 years as the Fairway Swim Team Starter for swim meets. His children will always remember him for holding the starter gun longer than normal so they'd not have an advantage, causing them to start the race from behind the others. He loved making sure they didn't have a "home" advantage.Pete was bigger than life and we will miss his infectious "Big Laugh" and love of life. He had a tender heart within a tough shell, always making sure everyone was included, especially those who could use a father figure, friend, or a piece of advice. He could be counted on to organize the "kitchen crew" for any group events or fishing trips. He loved sharing life's biggest lessons like "going into the corners High and coming out Low", teaching his kids to be self-sufficient, how to fix a car, and being YoPa/Grandpa Pete to his grandchildren. Jayhawks rule! Miz-who?Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeb Barham and his sister, Dale Barham Evans.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Vicki Allen Barham, his children Suzanne Barham Burt (Rick), Ben Barham, and Marcy Barham Ostrander (Wade). His grandchildren are Colin Burt, Cameron Burt, Jordan Barham Whitlock, and Grace Barham.A private family service will be held. Peter Bentley Pete Barham