Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Stauffacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter K. Stauffacher


1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Peter K. Stauffacher Obituary
Peter K. Stauffacher, 83, passed away on March 19, in Akron, OH.

He is survived by his children Peter J., Bridget (Bob) Mattler, Philip, Michelle (Jeff) Andrew, & Theresa (Paulo) Baier, as well as seven grandchildren. He also leaves behind his former spouse Sharon Gering Stauffacher-Lee.

Peter was an active member of the Kansas City running community and had completed over 50 marathons in life, as well as hundreds of shorter races. He worked for the Federal Government as a Naval Investigator and for the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Ohio with inurnment of ashes to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Atchison, KS. For a full obituary please visit www.anthonyfh.com. If desired, please consider a memorial contribution in Peter's memory to 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting . Peter Peter K. K. Stauffacher Stauffacher
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.