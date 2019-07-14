|
Phil Leroy Morris Phil Leroy Morris, age 92, passed away July 2, 2019 at his home. He was born October 10, 1926, in Topeka Kansas, the 2nd child of Clyde Russell Morris and Elsie Jane Goheen. At a very early age, Phil discovered he had a very special gift. He could build or fix anything. His younger siblings knew too, and did ask, "Pill" to "Pix" whatever had been broken.
Phil graduated from Highland Park High School in 1944. He joined the U.S. Navy on December 19, 1944 and was stationed on Guam during World War II. He achieved the rank of MMR-3/C petty officer. Phil was so proud of his military service. He was honorably discharged on July 13, 1946, and returned home to continue his life's work in HVAC and Refrigeration. He retired on July 3, 1986 from McElroy's Inc. as the service manager, and after accumulating 45 years of experience in the trade.
Phil loved writing and was an active member of the "Write Stuff" writers group. He had written a book entitled "Icebox Memories" . He was working on " Icebox Memories II" at the time of his death. His stories will be treasured! He also loved motorcycles, dancing, music, airplanes, reading, and learning. He received his B.A. Degree in English, in 1983, from Washburn University where he was also a member of the Sigma Tau Delta Honor Society. So much can be said of Phil's accomplishments, but he was a humble man, and he never wanted to sound like he was bragging.
Phil is survived by his companion of many years, Marilyn McKenzie, his ex-wife Sharon Morris, daughter Jennifer Pannone, and son Patrick Morris. He is also survived by his grandchildren Morgan Pannone, Michael Anthony Morris, Benton Morris and brother, Dale Morris. Survivor's also include his "bonus children" Rick McKenzie, Scott McKenzie, Mark McKenzie, and D'Lisa McKenzie as well as many loving nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Mike Morris, and siblings Ruth, Clyde II, and Arlene.
Services will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison, Topeka.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Midland Care or Helping Hands Humane Society.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019