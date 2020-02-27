|
Philemon "Phil" Gutierrez, Jr. HOLTON- Philemon "Phil" Gutierrez, Jr., 83, of Holton, KS, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Holton Community Hospital. Celebration of life will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Family will greet friend following the service. Burial will be at a later date. Phil will lie in state beginning Friday afternoon at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Heart of Jackson Humane Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020