Philip A. "Doc" Corbin Philip A. Corbin, 84, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, March 3, 2019 of complications due to a combination of his Diabetes, Congestive Heart Disease, and Leukemia
He was born on a farm near Lily, South Dakota on April 6, 1934 to Clarence M. and Alma A. (Fehrs) Corbin and went to grade and high school in Lily. He went to many different colleges around the country. He briefly served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950's. He was a Hazardous Materials Expert for the Santa Fe Railroad both in Los Angeles, California and Topeka, Kansas.
He is survived by a brother, Francis (Jean) Corbin, Reed Springs, MO and two sisters, Betty Jean (Kenneth) Anderson, Simi Valley, CA and Margaret Johnson, Northridge, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Alice Henrichsen and Ruth Graves; and two brothers, Myron Corbin and Clare Corbin.
He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Topeka, Kansas Authors Club, Topeka and American Legion Post No. 1000, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Mr. Corbin was the author of several books and made his home in Topeka, Kansas for the last several years. He will be missed by his many friends that he made while living in the Topeka area.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1 pm, at the Madison Street Apartments, 600 SE Madison Street, Topeka, Kansas, second floor dining room. This is where Phil lived for the past twelve years. Since this is a secure building, if you are interested in attending the service, and are not a resident at Madison Street Apartments, please contact [email protected] or 785-266-5313 by Wednesday, March 27, to obtain a pass so that you can get into the building.
Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 2021 SW 29th Street, Topeka, KS 66611. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019