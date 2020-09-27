Philip (Phil) Charles Duguid, 66, of Meriden KS, first saw his Savior face-to-face on 19 September 2020.
A visitation will be held at the Topeka Reformed Presbyterian Church on Auburn Road in Topeka on Monday, September 28 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at Winchester Reformed Presbyterian Church on September 29 at 11:00 am, with a visitation at 10:00 am. The service will be livestreamed on the Topeka RPCNA Facebook page. Interment will follow the service at the Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery adjacent to the church. Memorials can be made to the Topeka Reformed Presbyterian Church, 8345 SW 33rd St., Topeka, KS 66614 or the Geneva College Bible Department, 3200 College Ave., Beaver Falls, PA 15010.
