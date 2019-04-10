|
Philip L. "Phil" Weishaar Philip LeRoy Weishaar age 72 of Chapman, passed away April 7, 2019, at Chapman Valley Manor in Chapman, Kansas. He was born July 14, 1946, to Elizabeth "Bess" Weishaar and LeRoy "Pike" Weishaar in Leavenworth. He grew up in Nortonville, the oldest of 3 children. Phil married Marilyn Johnson on July 26, 1975, in Chapman.
Survived: wife Marilyn, daughters Jennifer, Lawrence, and Melissa, Shawnee, sister Laura Keirns, Kansas City, Missouri, sisters-in-law Anne Weishaar, Nortonville, Gloria Jacob, Valley Center, and Susan Johnson (Mike Farley), Lawrence, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and brother David Weishaar (2012).
Visitation will be Friday, April 12, from 5:30 to 7:30. A celebration of life will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 13. Both services will be held at the Chapman United Methodist Church, 426 Sheeran St, Chapman KS 67431.
Memorials to be made to the City of Chapman Historical Trail Committee or to Chapman High School Athletic Department in care of Londeen Funeral Home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019