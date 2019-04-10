Home

POWERED BY

Services
Londeen Funeral Chapel
206 W 5Th St
Chapman, KS 67431
(785) 922-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Weishaar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip L. "Phil" Weishaar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Philip L. "Phil" Weishaar Obituary
Philip L. "Phil" Weishaar Philip LeRoy Weishaar age 72 of Chapman, passed away April 7, 2019, at Chapman Valley Manor in Chapman, Kansas. He was born July 14, 1946, to Elizabeth "Bess" Weishaar and LeRoy "Pike" Weishaar in Leavenworth. He grew up in Nortonville, the oldest of 3 children. Phil married Marilyn Johnson on July 26, 1975, in Chapman.

Survived: wife Marilyn, daughters Jennifer, Lawrence, and Melissa, Shawnee, sister Laura Keirns, Kansas City, Missouri, sisters-in-law Anne Weishaar, Nortonville, Gloria Jacob, Valley Center, and Susan Johnson (Mike Farley), Lawrence, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and brother David Weishaar (2012).

Visitation will be Friday, April 12, from 5:30 to 7:30. A celebration of life will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 13. Both services will be held at the Chapman United Methodist Church, 426 Sheeran St, Chapman KS 67431.

Memorials to be made to the City of Chapman Historical Trail Committee or to Chapman High School Athletic Department in care of Londeen Funeral Home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now