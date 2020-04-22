|
Philip R. Wilkins Philip R. Wilkins, 81, of Topeka, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
He was born July 14, 1938, in Walnut, Kansas, the son of J.R. and Hazel (Lyness) Wilkins.
He graduated from Walnut High School in 1956. Philip married Rita Dowling in Pittsburg, Kansas on August 20, 1960. They were high school sweethearts. He attended Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas and later transferred to Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.
Philip worked as a Civil Engineer /Land Surveyor with Cook, Flatt and Strobel Engineering for approximately 35 years prior to retiring. He was a member of The Kansas Society of Land Surveyors and was licensed in both Kansas and Missouri.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Wilkins of the home; a son, Brent (Diane) Wilkins of Topeka, Kansas; a daughter, Janet R. Middendorf of Topeka, Kansas; two grandsons, Chad Johnson of Topeka and Mark (Kristin Riegel) Wilkins of Kansas City, Missouri; one granddaughter, Stephanie (Matt) Hamer of Topeka, Kansas; a great-granddaughter, Hailey Hamer; two step-granddaughters, Dixie Price of Topeka, Kansas and Mikayla Price of Lawrence, Kansas; a sister, Carol McNary of Overland Park, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by parents; a grandson, Tyler Middendorf; two half-brothers, Paul Wilkins and Loren Wilkins; four half-sisters, Ruth Hodgson, Neva Meinke, Lilian Kidder and Pauline Wilkins.
Philip enjoyed tinkering on his farm, hunting, wood working, basketball, football and other sporting events, especially K State.
Honoring Philip's request, cremation is planned. No services are planned at this time but the family does plan to have a memorial service at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle Topeka, Kansas 66606.
