Philip Thomas Keeshan, 93, Topeka, passed away on August 25, 2020 at Atria Hearthstone.
He was born April 2, 1927 in Topeka to Thomas and Lewis Keeshan. He graduated from Topeka High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He was employed at Shortman Dodge, and later owner of Phil's Auto Care and Phil's Supply Company.
Philip married Madeline Farley on January 17, 1948 in Topeka. She died March 19, 2018. He is survived by daughters, Cindy Keeshan, Chris Keeshan; nephews, Bob Keeshan, James John Bryan, Bob Bryan, Tom Teschner; and nieces, Susan Frantz, Marj Nadler, Nancy Keeshan, and Mary Pacey.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Keeshan in 1966; 2 sisters; 2 brothers; and 1 niece.
Cremation has taken place and no public services will be held at this time due to COVID. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka - Shawnee County Public Library.
