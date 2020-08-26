1/
Philip Thomas Keeshan
1927 - 2020
Philip Thomas Keeshan, 93, Topeka, passed away on August 25, 2020 at Atria Hearthstone.

He was born April 2, 1927 in Topeka to Thomas and Lewis Keeshan. He graduated from Topeka High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He was employed at Shortman Dodge, and later owner of Phil's Auto Care and Phil's Supply Company.

Philip married Madeline Farley on January 17, 1948 in Topeka. She died March 19, 2018. He is survived by daughters, Cindy Keeshan, Chris Keeshan; nephews, Bob Keeshan, James John Bryan, Bob Bryan, Tom Teschner; and nieces, Susan Frantz, Marj Nadler, Nancy Keeshan, and Mary Pacey.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Keeshan in 1966; 2 sisters; 2 brothers; and 1 niece.

Cremation has taken place and no public services will be held at this time due to COVID. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka - Shawnee County Public Library.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
