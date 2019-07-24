|
|
Philip Wheeler Manuel Philip Wheeler Manuel, 58, of Havensville, Kansas passed away Saturday, July 20th in Manhattan, Kansas. Phil was born in Onaga, December 16, 1960 to Clement and Donis (Flowers) Manuel.
Philip worked at Shilling Construction Company for over 25 years.
Philip united in marriage to Suzanne Elizabeth (Delaney) at the Havensville Christian Church and were married for 25 years.
Phil is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Amanda Manuel; his sister, Donna Heath, and his best friend Toad Graf.
Survivors include his wife Suzanne Manuel of Havensville; daughter Morgan (Paul) Glover of Manhattan; sons, Thomas Manuel of Manhattan; Carter Manuel of Havensville; two sisters, Linda Manuel of Silverlake; Barbara Tudder of Wichita; Brother Ross Manuel of Havensville; his aunt Della Mae (Tom) Smith; his uncle Tex (Jean) Manuel; his "practice children" David Graf and Tera Randall, many nieces, nephews, in laws & cousins and many coworkers and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Havensville Christian Church, Havensville, Kansas on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:11 AM
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019