Home

POWERED BY

Services
Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation
1317 Poyntz Avenue
Manhattan, KS 66502
(785) 537-2110
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Manuel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Wheeler Manuel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Wheeler Manuel Obituary
Philip Wheeler Manuel Philip Wheeler Manuel, 58, of Havensville, Kansas passed away Saturday, July 20th in Manhattan, Kansas. Phil was born in Onaga, December 16, 1960 to Clement and Donis (Flowers) Manuel.

Philip worked at Shilling Construction Company for over 25 years.

Philip united in marriage to Suzanne Elizabeth (Delaney) at the Havensville Christian Church and were married for 25 years.

Phil is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Amanda Manuel; his sister, Donna Heath, and his best friend Toad Graf.

Survivors include his wife Suzanne Manuel of Havensville; daughter Morgan (Paul) Glover of Manhattan; sons, Thomas Manuel of Manhattan; Carter Manuel of Havensville; two sisters, Linda Manuel of Silverlake; Barbara Tudder of Wichita; Brother Ross Manuel of Havensville; his aunt Della Mae (Tom) Smith; his uncle Tex (Jean) Manuel; his "practice children" David Graf and Tera Randall, many nieces, nephews, in laws & cousins and many coworkers and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Havensville Christian Church, Havensville, Kansas on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:11 AM

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now