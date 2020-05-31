Phillip A. White Phillip A. White, born Dec 30, 1948, at Cushing Memorial Hospital in Leavenworth Kansas, passed away early Saturday morning May 16, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Topeka, Kansas. Phillip was the son of Dorothy Chamberlain White and John E. White.
To all who knew him, Phillip was a quiet, intelligent, good natured person who was committed to his career and family and friends. He is survived by two brothers, Charles White, Topeka, Kansas, and Ken M. White (John Linscheid), Brattleboro, Vermont. Phillip also had many beloved cousins in Kansas, Missouri and Michigan whom he enjoyed visiting regularly. He will be deeply missed but not forgotten.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.