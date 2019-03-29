Phillip J. Hernandez, 69, of Topeka, KS died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home.



He was born August 23, 1949 in Pauline, KS the son of Ladio and Mary (Juarez) Hernandez.



Phillip served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict being Honorably Discharged with Military Honors.



He is survived by five sons, John Michael Hernandez, Phillip Joseph Hernandez, Nicholas Scott Hernandez, Andrew Rudulf Hernandez, James Jude Hernandez along with five siblings, Teresa Obaya, Reuben Hernandez, Debbie Maldonado, Edward Hernandez, and Anna Dulan. Seventeen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.



Phillip will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Great Lakes Hospice sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.



Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.



