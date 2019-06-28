|
Philomena (Bernritter) Ellis Emporia-Philomena (Bernritter) Ellis, 89, formerly of St. Marys passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home in Emporia.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Belvue. Mrs. Ellis will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. Sunday, June 30, 2019.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House and sent in care Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences please go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 28 to June 29, 2019