Philomena Peavler Philomena Peavler, age 96, of Silver Lake, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Philomena will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27 from 12:00-7:00 P.M. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary being prayed at 5:30 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Rossville at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 28. Interment will follow at the St. Bernard Cemetery in Wamego, KS.
Memorial contributions can be made in Philomena's loving memory to Midland Hospice and/or Silver Lake Senior Center. Contributions can be left or mailed to the funeral home.
To view full obituary, share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit Philomena's webpage at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019