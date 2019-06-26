Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Philomena Peavler

Philomena Peavler Obituary
Philomena Peavler Philomena Peavler, age 96, of Silver Lake, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Philomena will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27 from 12:00-7:00 P.M. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary being prayed at 5:30 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Rossville at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 28. Interment will follow at the St. Bernard Cemetery in Wamego, KS.

Memorial contributions can be made in Philomena's loving memory to Midland Hospice and/or Silver Lake Senior Center. Contributions can be left or mailed to the funeral home.

To view full obituary, share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit Philomena's webpage at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
